Police: Man arrested after leading troopers on interstate chase in stolen Boston Water & Sewer Commission truck

WESTPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing criminal charges after leading troopers on a wild interstate chase in a stolen Boston Water and Sewer Commission truck that ended in Westport, officials said.

Troopers learned around 12:20 p.m. that a stolen water tank truck was traveling southbound on Route 495 in Wrentham and located the truck, a 2008 International 400SER, in Franklin and tried to pull it over, according to state police.

That’s when they say the driver, identified only as a 48-year-old man, refused to stop and exited 495 onto Route 95 southbound, continued into Rhode Island, where he was pursued by two Rhode Island state troopers, before returning into Massachusetts and hitting a tire deflation device.

He eventually stopped on Route 88 in Westport, where he was taken into custody and transported to Charlton Memorial Hospital for evaluation.

State police say he will be summonsed to court to face criminal charges at a later date.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)