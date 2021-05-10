BOSTON (WHDH) - A man wanted on an arrest warrant was found with a loaded firearm and drugs after falling asleep at an MBTA station in Boston on Sunday, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a man sleeping on the ground by the fare gates at MBTA’s Downtown Crossing around 11:40 a.m. learned that a handgun had fallen out of the man’s pocket when he rolled over to switch sleeping positions, according to transit police.

He allegedly placed the handgun back into his pocket.

Officers recovered a loaded 9mm firearm with one in the chamber from the man, later identified as Jack Myette, 29, of Lynn, police said.

Myette allegedly does not have a license to carry that firearm.

Officers also found what they believed to be heroin, packaged for resale, and other controlled narcotics, police added.

In addition, Myette reportedly had a warrant for his arrest issued from Boston Municipal Court for carrying a dangerous weapon, cocaine trafficking and heroin trafficking.

He was placed into custody.

