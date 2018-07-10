Police: Man arrested after opening fire near Boston playground

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man is facing weapons charges after police say he opened fire near a playground Monday night and led officers on a brief foot chase.

David Amadin, 26, of Dorchester, was arrested about 10:50 p.m. on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm (second subsequent), carrying a loaded firearm (second subsequent), and possession of ammunition (second subsequent), according to a post Tuesday on the department’s website.

While traveling on Norfolk Street, officers heard three gunshots in the area of Roberts Playground.

As they approached 46 Torrey St., officers observed a black male, later identified as Amadin, appear from a behind a bush and walking towards the cruiser. Police say they observed a bulge around his waistline under his T-shirt.

Police say when they stopped and exited the cruiser, Amadin fled on foot. Officers pursued Amadin and saw him throw out a black object onto the roof of a parking garage. Police later recovered the object, which turned out to be a .45 caliber Black Springfield Armory handgun.

Amadin will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

