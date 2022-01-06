DUDLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing criminal charges after police say he parked a stolen vehicle in a Dudley resident’s driveway and then left the area.

Cole A. Swett, 39, of Webster, is slated to be arraigned Thursday in Dudley District Court on charges of using a motor vehicle without authority and receiving stolen property, according to the Dudley Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of suspicious vehicle parked in a driveway outside of a home on Baker Pond Road around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday determined the vehicle had been stole out of Paxton.

Police say officers waited by the vehicle while crews searched the area for a possible suspect.

Swett later approached the vehicle, started it up, and attempted to drive away, but police say he was stopped and taken into custody.

Swett was also allegedly found to be in possession of a backpack containing loose coins, lottery tickets, and other items of interest that investigators believe were stolen out of vehicles in the Charlton area.

Charlton police are expected to file additional charges against Swett.

Anyone resident in the area of Baker Pond Road who believes there vehicle was broken into is urged to contact Dudley police.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)