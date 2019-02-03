Police: Man arrested after passing out in NH McDonald’s drive-thru

HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - A Connecticut man was arrested after passing out in a McDonald’s drive-thru in Hooksett, New Hampshire on Sunday.

Police say 23-year-old Joshua Irizarry told officers he drank alcohol before driving.

Irizarry was arrested after taking a field sobriety test.

He is charged with driving under the influence and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 21.

