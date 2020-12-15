Police: 1 arrested after phony power workers steal safe from Rehoboth home

REHOBOTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing larceny charges after allegedly posing as a power company worker to steal a safe from a home in Rehoboth last month, police said.

Sonny George, 51, of Dedham, and another man went to the house on Nov. 3 and told the residents they needed to check their fuse panel, according to police.

While they distracted the residents, another suspect allegedly stole a large safe from the bedroom.

After an investigation, George was arrested on charges of larceny from a building, entering a dwelling by false pretenses, and conspiracy.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 508-252-3722. ext. 1135.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)