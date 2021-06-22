A man is facing assault charges after allegedly speeding down Worcester sidewalks on a dirt bike early Tuesday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a man on a dirt bike on King Street at 1 a.m. found the man driving on the sidewalk, police said. Surveillance footage showed a rider popping wheelies and nearly hitting people with the dirt bike.

Officers tackled the rider after he refused to pull over, police said. Wesley Harrison, 32, was arraigned on several charges Tuesday, including assault with a dangerous weapon and driving without a license.

“This defendant was driving through the city on some kind of motorbike with no regard for anyone,” said prosecutor Roberta O’Brien. Harrison’s attorney said he suffers from PTSD.

