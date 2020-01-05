Police: Man arrested after Roxbury traffic stop uncovers loaded gun

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man was arrested after a traffic stop in Roxbury uncovered a loaded gun on Saturday, Boston police said.

Officers patrolling the area spotted David Peters, 31, of Mattapan, who was allegedly driving with a suspended driver’s license, according to police.

Police stopped his vehicle in the area of Humboldt Avenue and Townsend Street to tell him that his license was suspended, police said.

During his arrest police say they recovered a fully loaded high capacity firearm with one round in the chamber and 12 in the magazine.

A clear plastic bag containing what appeared to be crack cocaine was also recovered from the vehicle, according to police.

He is being charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, drug possession and operating a motor vehicle after suspension, police said.

He will be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

