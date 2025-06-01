SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A 34-year-old Saugus man is facing criminal charges after police say a traffic stop near the Square One Mall uncovered more than $15,000 in drug products.

An officers who spotted a suspicious encounter between two individuals initiated a motor vehicle stop and arrested Pablo Correa after a search of his vehicle allegedly revealed a substantial amount of marijuana, marijuana-THC products, hallucinogenic mushrooms, drug paraphernalia, and hundreds of dollars in cash, according to Saugus Police Chief Michael Ricciardelli.

Correa is facing charges of distributing a class D substance and possession with intent to distribute a class C substance.

