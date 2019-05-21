Police: Man arrested after stealing car, robbing gas station in Warwick, RI

WARWICK, R.I. (WHDH) — A man is facing numerous criminal charges after police say he stole a car and robbed a gas station in Warwick, Rhode Island on Monday.

Officers responding to a reported car theft in progress at the Seasons Corner Market on Elmwood Avenue about 10:30 p.m. learned that a man had just stolen a 1997 Toyota Corolla from a gas pump when the owner went inside to pay for gas, according to Warwick police.

Moments later, officers were dispatched to a reported robbery in progress at the Valero Gas station on Post Road learned that the suspect had just fled the area in a small black sedan. As they canvassed the area, police stopped and arrested Nathan Fay, 21, on charges of second-degree robbery and driving a motor vehicle without the consent of the owner.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Warwick Police Det. Sgt. Pierce 401-468-4261 or Det. DeDonato at 401-468-4273.