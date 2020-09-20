Police: Man arrested after stealing Peapod delivery truck in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Hyde Park man was arrested for allegedly stealing a grocery delivery driver’s truck on Sunday in Boston, police said.

Officers responding to a call for a stolen vehicle in the area of East Springfield Street around 7:45 a.m. spoke to a witness who said someone jumped inside of his Peapod truck while he was making a delivery and took off in an unknown direction, police said. He gave police a description of the suspect and delivery truck.

A short time later, on-duty officers in Jamaica Plain spotted the alleged thief driving the truck on School Street. The followed the vehicle and placed the driver under arrest once he came to a stop in a driveway, police said.

Wilfredo Burgos, 40, is expected to be arraigned for larceny of a motor vehicle in Boston Municipal Court.

