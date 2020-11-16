Police: Man arrested after Sturbridge traffic stop uncovers kilo of heroin

STURBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lawrence man is facing drug trafficking charges after police say they found more than a kilo of heroin in his car during a traffic stop in Sturbridge on Sunday.

A state trooper on patrol on Route 84 around 2:30 p.m. saw a Volkswagen with dark window tint and after checking with the RMV, determined it had revoked registration and no insurance, state police said.

The driver, later identified as Gianna Colussi, 29, was taken into custody on a warrant and when troopers searched the car they allegedly found a package of heroin weighing 1.1 kilograms.