Police: Man arrested after threatening, spitting at officers in Tewksbury

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Wakefield man is facing assault charges after allegedly spitting on officers Monday, police said.

Officers responding to reports of an unwanted person at the Extended Stay America on Andover Street were told a man refused to leave, police said. The man allegedly threatened officers and spat at them before he was arrested, police said.

Derek Vadala, 28, of Wakefield was charged with assault on a police officer, assault and battery on a police officer, and five counts of threatening murder. He was arraigned at Lowell District Court on Tuesday.

