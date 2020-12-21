Police: Man arrested after trying to break into same Cohasset house twice in 1 day

COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Police arrested a man who tried to break into a Cohasset home twice Sunday, police said.

The owner of a home on Atlantic Avenue received an alert via text from his Ring doorbell camera showing a man unsuccessfully trying to gain entry into the back of the house around 8 p.m., according to Cohasset police.

The homeowner, who was not home at the time, called police.

Responding officers found the suspect, later identified as Dylan Donahue, 27, of Norwell, in the backyard of the home, police said.

Investigators believe Donahue is the same man depicted in Ring video during a successful break-in at the same home earlier Sunday morning, police added.

Donahue was placed under arrest and is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Quincy District Court on charges of breaking and entering into a building in the nighttime and possession of burglarious tools.

Police are working with the homeowner to determine if anything was stolen during the break-in or during the subsequent attempted break-in.

The investigation remains ongoing and police say Donahue could face additional charges.

