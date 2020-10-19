WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Hudson man is facing criminal charges after police say he tried to kidnap an 11-year-old girl in Worcester after asking her if she wanted to see his dog Sunday night, police said.

Officers responding to a reported attempted kidnapping in the area of Endicott and Vernon streets just before 8 p.m. learned that Andrew Merriam, 51, had approached the girl and asked if she wanted to see his dog, according to Worcester police.

Merriam then allegedly grabbed the girl and prevented her from leaving.

She attempted to break free from Merriam several times but was unsuccessful, police said.

The girl eventually escaped when she kicked Merriam and ran inside a local business to call for help.

A K-9 officer responding to the scene saw a man matching the description of Merriam walking down Vernon Street toward Kelly Square.

Merriam became confrontational when the officer approached him, police said.

The officer radioed for assistance and Merriam was taken into custody.

The girl reported that Merriam had been with a second man but he was not located.

She was not injured during the incident, police said.

Merriam has been charged with enticing a child, attempt to commit a crime, and assault and battery.

