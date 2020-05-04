Police: Man arrested at Cohasset beach after going into ‘wild tirade about 1776, people wearing masks’

COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - A Gloucester man was arrested in the parking lot of Sandy Beach in Cohasset on Sunday afternoon after police say he “went into a wild tirade” about people wearing masks.

Steven E. Veator, 51, is slated to be arraigned next month in Quincy District Court on charges including disturbing the peace and resisting arrest, according to the Cohasset Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a man harassing families and children at the beach on Atlantic Avenue spoke with several people who said Veator had been “yelling, swearing, and acting strangely,” police said.

While speaking with an officer, Veator allegedly started ranting about “1776, people wearing masks, and his civil rights being violated.”

Veator later assumed a fighting stance, prompting an officer to draw his taser, police said. He was taken into custody after allegedly resisting several officers.

Lisa Hennessey, 52, of Gloucester, was said to be driving a vehicle that Veator was in. She will be summonsed to Quincy District Court on charges including attaching plates, operating an unregistered and uninsured vehicle, and driving without an inspection sticker.

Veator has since been released on bail.

