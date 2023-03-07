QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A 23-year-old man was arrested after allegedly committing a lewd act in front of a woman while aboard a Red Line train, according to officials.

The MBTA Transit Police Department announced the arrest of Calebre Predelus, following an investigation launched after a woman contacted authorities while traveling from JFK-UMass to Quincy Center.

Officials said it was around 9:30 a.m. on Monday when the victim reported how a male had sat directly across from her and “committed a lewd act” aboard a train, all while staring at the victim and laughing.

Police say the victim was able to take a photo of the suspect and shared it with officers after service was held at Quincy Center station. Police were then able to use the photo to locate Predelus within the train car.

The 23-year-old Cambridge resident was removed and arrested on a charge(s) of Open and Gross Lewdness.

TPD detectives also allege Calebre may be the same suspect involved in similar incidents that have occurred on MBTA lines, according the department’s news release.

“TPD Detectives previously sought the public’s assistance in the identification of Calebre relative to another similar act – Reference a Transit Police tweet posted on February 17, 2023,” the department stated.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)