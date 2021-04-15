Police: Man arrested for animal cruelty after deliberately running over marina’s beloved goose

(WHDH) — A man is facing an animal cruelty charge after authorities say he deliberately ran over and killed a goose that was a “friendly mainstay” at a popular marina for more than a decade.

Nathan Haskins, 40, was arrested Wednesday following an investigation into the death of Barnyard, a goose at that inhabited Sam’s Blue Turtle Bay Marina in Old Hickory, Tennessee, according to Nashville police.

A tipster notified police that they heard Haskins bragging about killing Barnyard while out at an area bar.

Haskins was taken into custody after police matched his black Chrysler 300 sedan to the vehicle that was seen on surveillance video on the night the goose was killed.

Haskins has since admitted to running over the animal, police said.

The feathered creature had greeted people at the marina for nearly 15 years, according to local reports.

Haskins’ bond was set at $3,000.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)