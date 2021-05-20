NASHVILLE (WHDH) — A man was arrested Wednesday in connection with the death of his 2-week-old daughter while he reportedly awaited the birth of another child by his current girlfriend.

Officers took Johnathon Lemons, 25, into custody at a Stanford, Kentucky hospital on an indictment charging him with murder and aggravated child abuse, according to Metro Nashville police.

Lemons, who formally lived in Tennessee’s Davidson County, was at the hospital for the birth of his new child, according to WSMV.

His 2-week-old daughter, Harmony Lemons, died on Jan. 6, 2020 at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital due to blunt head trauma, police said.

An investigation revealed that Harmony was in the sole custody of Johnathon Lemons on the night she began showing symptoms, the local news station reported.

Lemons allegedly told police that he did not cause the injury and that no accident happened, but a week later said he had tripped and dropped Harmony onto a carpeted floor.

BREAKING: Former Davidson County resident Johnathon Lemons, 25, arrested today in Stanford, KY on a Nashville indictment charging him with murder & agg child abuse in connection with the 2020 death of his 2-week-old-daughter. Harmony Lemons died of blunt head trauma. pic.twitter.com/nyKCAbx98B — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 19, 2021

