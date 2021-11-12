MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police arrested a New Hampshire man who was seen driving erratically in a parking lot outside of a vaccine clinic in Manchester on Thursday evening, authorities said.

Officers were in the area of the Currier Art Museum on Ash Street around 5 p.m. as a vaccine clinic got underway, according to Manchester police.

Several people were reportedly on the public sidewalk protesting while families waited in lines in the roundabout near the north-facing entrance of the museum.

Officers saw a Jeep driven by Robert McClory, 37, of Goffstown, driving in circles in the private parking lot with the vehicle’s floodlights activated, police said.

McClory’s driver reportedly caused safety concerns for the children waiting and playing on the pavement.

People in the parking lot asked McClory to leave but he allegedly swore at them and continued to loop around the lot.

An officer stopped the Jeep and ordered McClory multiple times to turn off the vehicle and step out but McClory refused, police said.

He was placed under arrest on charges of criminal trespass and resisting arrest.

