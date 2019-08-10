Police: Man arrested for DUI in Hooksett, NH was more than twice legal limit

HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - A man is facing a drunken driving charge after allegedly speeding through Hooksett, New Hampshire early Saturday morning with a blood-alcohol level that was twice the legal limit.

An officer patrolling on Hooksett Road around 1:30 a.m. saw a car speeding and driving over the road’s fog line, according to the Hooksett Police Department.

Krishna Gurung, 24, of Hooksett, was arrested on a charge of aggravated driving while under the influence of alcohol after registering a .19 on an alcohol breath test.

He will be arraigned Sept. 5 at the 6th Circuit Hooksett District Court.

