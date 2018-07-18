Police: Man arrested for exposing himself inside Chinese restaurant in Norwell

NORWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A Cohasset man is facing lewdness charges after police say he was caught exposing himself in a booth in a Chinese restaurant in Norwell.

Officers responding to a reported disturbance at Beijing House on Washington Street about 11:34 a.m. Saturday found John T. Kierce, 52, exposing himself in a booth.

Kierce was arrested on charges of open and gross lewdness, and lewd and lascivious conduct.

He was arraigned Monday in Hingham District Court.

