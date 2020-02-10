Police: Man arrested for trying to kidnap woman

BOSTON (AP) — A 31-year-old Boston man was arrested over the weekend for trying to kidnap a woman, police said.

Tony Santos was arraigned Monday in Boston Municipal Court on charges including attempted kidnapping, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, negligent driving, speeding and failing to stop for police.

A judge set his bail at $7,500 and ordered him to stay away from the victim. Santos’ next court date is March 10.

Boston police say the woman had been leaving a night club around 3 a.m. early Sunday morning when Santos offered to give her a ride home.

The two had a mutual friend, but police say the woman changed her mind and asked to exit the car so she could take a rideshare instead.

Police say Santos grabbed her as she tried to walk away and at one point pushed her up against a brick wall.

They say Santos fled in his car after officers responding to a report of a woman shouting for help arrived on the scene.

The officers chased him, and Santos eventually stopped his vehicle in a parking lot and was arrested.

Santos’ lawyer didn’t respond to an email seeking comment.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)