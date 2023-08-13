BOSTON (WHDH) - A Quincy man is facing indecent assault charges after police say he grabbed a woman from behind in Boston, forced her onto the ground, and began punching her while trying to take her clothes off before witnesses stepped in to stop him.

Officers responding to a radio call for an assault and battery in progress in the area of West Canton and Appleton streets around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night arrested Amos Sykes, 35, on charges of indecent assault and battery on a person over 14 and assault and battery resulting in injuries, according to police.

An investigation determined several witnesses heard the sound of someone screaming and saw Sykes attacking the woman as he sat on top of her. The woman said she had been walking on Columbus Avenue when she was attacked from behind. The assault left her hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Sykes is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

The Boston Police Department is actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding these incidents. Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact District D-4 Detectives at 617-343-5619 or The Sexual Assault Unit at 617-343-4400.

Community members wishing to assist in this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

