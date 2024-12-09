NEW YORK (WHDH) - The 26-year-old person of interest arrested in connection with the UnitedHealthcare CEO’s shooting death was found with a handwritten manifesto, according to law enforcement officials.

Experts weighed in on the multi-page document that railed against the healthcare industry.

Part of the note reads: “I do apologize for any strife and trauma, but it had to be done.”

Boston College criminal psychology professor Ann Burgess said the note could indicate how the person of interest, Luigi Mangione, wanted to leave a mark on the world and be remembered.

“Well, in many ways, he matches the profile of our serial killers. They were very bright, and that’s a requirement. I think that he was not a professional. I think he had been profiled as not being a professional gun shooter, if you will, but he certainly studied it and certainly knew it, so he’s bright enough to figure out a lot of things,” Burgess said.

When Mangione was apprehended, police said they found him with a ghost gun, suppressor, and a fake ID that was used at a New York City hostel before the shooting, in addition to the manifesto.

Mangione was arrested Monday on a gun charge after he was discovered at a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania.

Police said they will continue to try to tie him to the recovered evidence found after Brian Thompson’s Manhattan homicide.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)