BOSTON (WHDH) - A man has been arrested in connection with a 2022 homicide in Roxbury, according to Boston Police.

Police say James Morale, 26, of Boston was taken into custody Thursday night in connection with the murder of 31-year-old Bihlal Bell that took place in the area of 50 Orchard Park on April 11, 2022.

Morale was arrested during a motor vehicle stop when officers discovered he had an outstanding murder warrant for his arrest. Police say he was placed into custody without incident and is facing multiple charges including murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Morale is expected to be arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court.

Officers responding to a radio call for a person shot around 6 p.m. on April 11, 2022 found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at (617) 343-4470. Those who wish to assist anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

