NORTHBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was arrested Tuesday in a connection with a robbery at Santander Bank on Providence Road in Northbridge Tuesday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to a 911 call from a Santander Bank customer around 9 a.m. The caller told dispatch the bank had just been robbed and the masked suspect took off on foot.

Police say the caller provided a detailed description of the suspect and their direction of travel. Within minutes, Chief Timothy Labrie located the suspect, later identified as Todd Mitchell, in front of Shaw’s Supermarket.

Mitchell was taken into custody without incident and taken to the Northbridge Police Department. He is charged with unarmed robbery.

Police found the clothing, gloves, and mask Mitchell allegedly used during the robbery in a nearby dumpster, the department said. They also seized $1,980.00 in cash.

