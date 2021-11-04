BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have arrested a 47-year-old man in connection with a shooting in Roxbury on Thursday afternoon.

Jason Collins, of Roslindale, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, and assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of Washington Street near Nubian Station just after 1:30 p.m. found a shooting victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Boston Police Department.

Boston police stopped a motor vehicle as it fled the scene and subsequently arrested Collins in connection with the shooting.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. His condition has not been released.

Collins will appear in Roxbury District Court at a future date.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

