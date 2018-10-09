Police: Man arrested in connection with Methuen bar brawl

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a brawl that broke out at a UFC watch party at a Methuen bar over the weekend.

Carey Hamilton, 49, of Methuen was charged with mayhem and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon for his involvement in a fight at the Brickhouse Tavern, according to Methuen police.

“I am proud of the hard work and dedication, displayed by all investigating officers,” said Methuen Police Captain James Jajuga Jr. “I would also like to thank the public for their assistance and cooperation. It is an invaluable asset and was instrumental in this investigation. We, as a city, and as a police department, will not allow this type of behavior to go unpunished.”

“This arrest is a fine example of teamwork and aggressive detective work by multiple divisions of the Methuen Police Department. We will not tolerate acts of violence in our community,” Methuen Mayor James P. Jajuga said.

Hamilton is being held on $20,000 cash bail pending his arraignment Wednesday at Lawrence District Court, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)