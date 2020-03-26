Police: Man arrested in connection with stabbing near Boston Common

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing near the Boston Common on Wednesday night.

Officers assisting state troopers around 6:24 p.m. near on Beacon Hill near the State House were told that a man slashed another man in the neck during an altercation, police said.

Troopers located a suspect, identified as Dion Woodward, 30, who matched the description given to them by a witness, according to police.

Woodward fled toward Beacon Street but was later placed under arrest on a charge of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon. He will be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

The victim, identified as a 31-year-old Boston man, was taken to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury to his neck.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)