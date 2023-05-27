BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police say a man is facing criminal charges in connection with a stabbing near a Stop & Shop in Dorchester on Friday night that left a man hospitalized.

Officers responding to a report of a man who walked himself to a hospital with a stab wound learned that the stabbing occurred during an altercation outside 1100 Mass. Ave. in the South Bay Shopping Center around 10 p.m., according to police.

A 39-year-old Dorchester man has been arrested on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in connection with the incident. His name has not been released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

