BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police say a man is facing criminal charges in connection with a stabbing near a Stop & Shop in Dorchester on Friday night that left a man hospitalized.

Officers responding to a report of a man who walked himself to a hospital with a stab wound learned that the stabbing occurred during an altercation outside 1100 Mass. Ave. in the South Bay Shopping Center around 10 p.m., according to police.

A 39-year-old Dorchester man has been arrested on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in connection with the incident. His name has not been released.

