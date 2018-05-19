Police: Man arrested in Dartmouth for beating dog with baseball bat

DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A New Bedford man is facing an animal cruelty charge after police say he beat his dog with a baseball bat in Dartmouth, officials said.

Greg Ostiguy, 50, was arrested about 6:50 p.m. Friday after Dartmouth police officers responding to a report of a man beating a dog with a baseball bat inside a vehicle near Colonial Way determined he had hit his dog with the weapon, according to Dartmouth police.

Ostiguy was arrested on a charge of cruelty to animals. His dog was taken to a local veterinarian, where it was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

