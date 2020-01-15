MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Malden police arrested a man who they say used fake credit cards and a skimmer device to steal card information from ATM users.

Detectives alerted Tuesday to fraudulent activity at one of the city’s local banks learned that Ray Cuevas-Reynoso, 27, had been using fake credit cards, according to Malden police.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Cuevas-Reynoso and at least one other man had been using a skimmer device to capture account information, which they later used to make numerous withdrawals in several communities throughout Massachusetts, police added.

The fraudulent withdrawals were reportedly captured on surveillance cameras.

Investigations are being conducted in other cities and towns.

Malden police are reminding the public to be aware of anything that may look suspicious while using an ATM, such as visible wires or loose card inserts. ATM users should also cover up the keypad to the best of their ability while entering a PIN number.

