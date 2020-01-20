Police: Man arrested in NH after being pulled over for having too much snow on car

MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A man is facing multiple driving charges after being pulled over in Merrimack, New Hampshire for having too much snow on the hood of his car on Sunday, police said.

Officers patrolling Daniel Webster Highway shortly before midnight stopped a car travelling northbound after seeing a large amount of snow on its hood, police said. Officers then found the driver had a suspended license and was a habitual traffic offender, according to police.

Kevin S. Rojas, 21, of Manchester, New Hampshire, was charged with negligent driving, driving without a license second offense and being a habitual traffic offender. He is scheduled to appear in Hillsborough County Superior Court on Feb. 6.

