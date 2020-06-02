MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old was arrested in New Hampshire after his Facebook post invited people to protest racism and police brutality by “tipping police cars” and spraying “graffiti,” authorities said.

Daniel Zeron is being held on preventative detention pending his arraignment Tuesday in Manchester Circuit Court on a criminal threatening charge.

Manchester police became aware of a Facebook post that encouraged criminal acts and asked people to “take examples from riots in other cities” on Saturday, according to the Manchester Police Department.

A joint investigation, led by Manchester police with the assistance of New Hampshire State Police, Ashland police and the FBI, determined that the post originated from a home in Ashland and that Zeron was the author of that post, police said.

Zeron was arrested early Tuesday morning.

The post has since been taken down and Manchester police are continuing to closely monitor social media.

“We cannot and will not tolerate any suggested riots or acts of violence against our community,” says Manchester Police Chief Carlo Capano,” The men and women of the Manchester Police Department work tirelessly to keep our community safe and the actions of Daniel Zeron undermine our efforts and leave our citizens in a state of uneasiness. We will work with our prosecutors to make sure Zeron is held accountable for his actions and we will push for the strongest penalties allowed by law.”

