BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police made an arrest in connection with a sexual assault in the North End that occurred earlier this month.

Cornelius Williams, 34, of Boston, was arrested Monday night and charged with indecent assault and battery and assault with intent to rape.

Investigators said he approached a woman from behind while she was entering her home on Margaret Street Wednesday night. Prosecutors say Williams tried to lick the victim’s feet as she struggled to get away.

“He did follow her into the vestibule of her apartment building,” said Prosecutor, Amanda Corin. “He grabbed her leg, where he proceeded to start licking her feet. He did also attempt to pull her dress off and was unsuccessful.”

Williams was out on bail accused of indecent assault and battery in Downtown Crossing in February.

Police say back in 2020 he was involved in another incident that also involved licking a victim’s feet.

Williams’ court appointed attorney says he attended Waltham Schools and is now a disabled construction worker with severe mental issues.

“On the day of the offense, he was hearing voices and is presently hearing voices… The voices are telling him to do bad things,” said Defense Attorney Robert Glotzer.

A dangerousness hearing is scheduled for Friday in the case.

