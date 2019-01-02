Police: Man arrested in NY after repeatedly stabbing girlfriend, kidnapping her son in CT

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Connecticut man accused of abandoning a young boy in Worcester after stabbing the boy’s mother more than 30 times was arrested in New York Wednesday morning, police said.

Hartford police had issued an arrest warrant for Edgar Manuel Maldonado after they say he repeatedly stabbed his girlfriend inside a car early Tuesday morning in front of the victim’s 6-year-old son in the area of 77 Natick St. in Hartford.

Maldonado was taken into custody in New York on Wednesday.

The woman reportedly managed to escape the attack and banged on a nearby door for help.

“This woman had to be literally fighting for her life based upon the amount of blood I saw in the light of day,” neighbor Kathy Cooper said.

Maldonado took off toward Worcester with her son in the car, police said.

He allegedly ditched the car and the boy on Providence Street, where a passerby found the child and called the police.

The victim’s family says the boy is fine but that Maldonado put the child’s life in danger.

“You left a kid without a parent in a car at night. You stabbed a woman in front of her child,” said a family member who asked to remain anonymous. “You’re a coward as far as we see it.”

Maldonado faces multiple charges, including attempted murder, first-degree assault, second-degree kidnapping and risk of injury to a minor.

