Police: Man arrested in Revere shooting found with stash of fentanyl, cocaine

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who was arrested Wednesday in connection with a shooting in Revere was found to be in possession of a sizeable stash of fentanyl and cocaine, police said.

Carlos Vasquez, 22, of Revere, is facing charges including assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, carrying a loaded firearm, carrying a firearm without a license, possession of ammunition, and trafficking fentanyl and cocaine, according to the Revere Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of Folsom and Pomona streets on Feb. 6 reportedly found a gunshot victim suffering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

As investigators were taking Vasquez into custody, they seized a “large amount” of fentanyl and cocaine, as well as a firearm.

“Violence will never be tolerated in our community. Thanks to the diligent work of our detectives and partners at the state police, we’ve sent a clear message that perpetrators of gun violence will be quickly identified and brought to justice,” Revere Police Chief David J. Callahan said in a statement.

It’s not clear when Vasquez will be called to court.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)