SUTTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing criminal charges after police say a man was found to be in possession of cocaine and a rocket launcher during a traffic stop in Sutton on Monday.

An officer who stopped to speak with a person in a suspicious vehicle in the Red Roof Inn parking lot arrested Harvey Johnson, Jr., of Spencer, after finding an M190 US Army Rocket Launcher and crack cocaine in his vehicle, according to police.

Representatives of the ATF (Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms) arrived at the Sudbury police station Tuesday to take possession of the weapon.

Johnson is facing charges of possessing a Class B substance and possession of an incendiary device.

