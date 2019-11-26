Police: Man arrested on assault to murder charges after stabbing in Boston last week

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man is facing assault with intent to murder charges after stabbing another man last week in Roxbury, police said.

Officers responding to reports of an assault in the area of 735 Dudley Street at 9:15 p.m. Nov. 21 found a man with multiple stab wounds, police said. The man was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Based on evidence collected at the scene, police arrested Raekwon Harris, 22, on Monday on charges of assault with intent to murder and assault and battery. He will be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

