Police: Man arrested on drug charges after hitting cruiser while leading Webster officers on car chase

WEBSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - An Oxford man is facing a slew of criminal charges after he allegedly led Webster police officers on a high-speed chase, used his vehicle to hit a police cruiser, and was arrested after running off into the woods.

An officer responding to a report of a person looking into parked cars in the area of Harris and Elm streets about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday attempted to stop a driver who drove past him with his high beams on, according to Webster police.

But the driver, later identified as 27-year-old Michael Freeman, didn’t stop and led the officer on a chase through several intersections before stopping at the rear of the Webster Head Start program parking lot and putting his car in reverse so that it would slam into the pursuing police cruiser, police said.

Despite being injured in the crash with Freeman’s vehicle, the officer tracked him down and tackled him in the woods.

Freeman was arrested after a search of his vehicle uncovered nearly $1,500 in cash, 53 grams of crack cocaine, .68 grams of heroin, 24 suboxone sublingual films, several pills of Clonazepam and Alprazolam, and several unknown powdery substances.

He was taken to Harrington Hospital to be treated for minor injuries from a preexisting injury that were aggravated during his arrest.

Freeman is expected to be arraigned Wednesday on charges including trafficking cocaine over 36 grams, two counts of possession of a Class B substance with the intent to distribute, two counts of possession of a Class C substance, possession of a Class B substance, subsequent offense, possession of a Class C substance, subsequent offense, committing a drug violation near a school zone/park, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, subsequent offense, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, failing to stop for police, resisting arrest, assault and battery of a police officer, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

