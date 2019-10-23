Police: Man arrested on drug charges after search warrant uncovers cocaine, heroin

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Dorchester man is facing drug dealing charges after police say they found cocaine and heroin in his home Wednesday.

Officers conducting a search warrant at 26-year-old Raishawn Cunningham’s home on Thornely Street allegedly found 12 bags of crack cocaine that had ben packaged for sale and more than seven grams of heroin, according to a release issued by Boston police.

Several loose rounds of .22 caliber ammunition, drug paraphernalia and cash were also found in the residence.

He is due to appear in Dorchester District Court on distribution and unlawful possession of ammunition charges.

