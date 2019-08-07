Police: Man arrested on drug charges after Worcester traffic stop uncovers cocaine, marijuana

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Worcester man is facing drug dealing charges after police say he was caught with individually wrapped bags of marijuana and cocaine during a traffic stop on Monday.

A trooper who stopped a 2009 Subaru Impreza after determining the driver, Jason Reyes, 39, had a suspended license, placed him under arrest when they determined he was driving the vehicle, according to state police.

A search of the vehicle allegedly uncovered 14 individually wrapped bags of cocaine and 15 bags of marijuana.

Reyes was arrested on charges of possession of a Class B substance with intent to distribute and possession of a Class D substance with intent to distribute.

He is expected to be arraigned in Worcester District Court.

