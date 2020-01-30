Police: Man arrested on drug, weapons charges after fleeing traffic stop in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Stoughton man is facing drug trafficking and weapons charges after police say they found cocaine and a loaded gun in his car after he fled a traffic stop in Boston late Wednesday night.

An officer who tried to stop a driver for speeding on Dudley Street about 11 p.m. called for backup when the driver refused to stop, according to Boston police.

Although the officer lost sight of the vehicle in the area of Pleasant Street, the three people who were in the car were soon located inside the Savin Hill MBTA station, police said.

After locating the suspect vehicle on Sydney Street, police conducted a search and allegedly found about 34 grams of crack cocaine, a black Smith and Wesson Bodyguard .38-caliber revolver loaded with four rounds of live ammunition, and an undisclosed amount of cash.

The driver, Aloisio Monteiro, 26, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, trafficking cocaine, and failure to stop for police.

His two female passengers were released.

Monteiro is expected to be arraigned Thursday in Dorchester District Court.

