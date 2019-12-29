Police: Man arrested on gun charges after standoff in Reading

READING, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing firearm charges after barricading himself in his Reading home Sunday, leading to a shelter in place, police said.

Officers responding to a 911 hang-up on James Road at 2 p.m. found a man in the house was potentially armed with a handgun and refusing to cooperate with police, officials said. Police ordered a shelter-in-place and a SWAT team responded before the man was arrested at 5 p.m. and taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The 59-year-old man was charged with two counts of possessing a gun without a license, possessing ammunition without a license and disturbing the peace.

