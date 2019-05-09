Police: Man arrested on weapons charges after trying to flee Dorchester traffic stop

A Lynn man is facing weapons charges after police say he tried to flee a traffic stop that uncovered a loaded illegal handgun, police said.

Officers who stopped a traffic stop on Blue Hill Avenue near Westview Street about 9 p.m. was approaching the vehicle when the driver, Leroy Frederick, 47, allegedly put the vehicle in gear and slammed on the gas pedal in an attempt to drive away, according to Boston police.

While placing him under arrest, police say Frederick was found to be in possession of a loaded firearm.

He is expected to be arraigned Thursday in Dorchester District Court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, failure to submit to a police officer, resisting arrest, and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.