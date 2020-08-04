MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was arrested twice in five days for breaking into vehicles on two separate occasions in Marshfield, police said.

Officers responding to an apartment complex for a report of a man breaking into a work truck around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday found 38-year-old Keith Farro, of The Village at Marshfield Apartments, dressed in all black and using a flashlight to search through the interior of the truck owned by the apartment complex where the crime occurred, according to Marshfield police.

He was allegedly holding tools which had been taken from the vehicle.

Officers recognized Farro from a previous incident last Thursday, during which he was arrested for breaking into a vehicle on School street, police said.

Farro allegedly resisted arrest but after a brief struggle, he was placed into custody.

He was held on $100,000 bail pending his arraignment in Plymouth District Court on charges of breaking and entering into a motor vehicle in the nighttime for a felony, larceny under $1,200 and resisting arrest.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)