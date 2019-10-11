Police: Man asked farmers to have sex with animals, put deflation spikes in their driveways when denied

(WHDH) — A 31-year-old man is facing criminal charges after authorities say he sent emails and letters to farmers seeking permission to have sex with their animals and placed deflation spikes in their driveways when they refused his requests.

The New Jersey Herald reports that Richard Decker, of Vernon, New Jersey, was arrested last week on 22 indictable charges including possession of a destructive device to use unlawfully, procuring an animal in any kind of sexual manner or initiate any sexual conduct with an animal, and threatening to commit aggravated assault, among many other offenses.

Decker reportedly started reaching out to farms, stables, and boarding facilities in August 2018, asking to have a sexual relationship with horses and cows, according to the news outlet.

When those who were contacted denied Decker’s request, prosecutors say he left harassing messages with property owners, posted negative reviews online, and placed handmade tire deflation devices in their driveways.

Prosecutors say many vehicles were damaged by Decker’s spike-like devices. In one incident, he allegedly threatened to beat a property owner’s wife with a stick.

A search of Decker’s home is said to have yielded arrows, explosives, flash powder, and a manufactured firearm.

Decker has since been ordered held without bail pending trial.

