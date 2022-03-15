BOSTON (WHDH) - A man is facing criminal charges after police at South Station caught him carrying a backpack filled with handguns and ammunition, officials announced Tuesday.

John Pierre, 25, of Lutts, Tennessee, was arrested Monday afternoon on several counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, according to the Boston Police Department.

Law enforcement officials patrolling the area of 700 Atlantic Avenue spotted Pierre carrying a backpack that “appeared to be weighted down,” police added.

Pierre was later stopped as he get off an escalator. A search of his bag is said to have yielded 11 handguns, 16 magazines, and a number of boxes of ammunition.

Local and federal officials launched an investigation into Pierre after learning that he had purchased a quantity of firearms out of state and was planning to travel to the Boston area to illegally distribute the guns to various individuals, according to police.

Pierre is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)