Police: Man attached hoax explosive to downtown Portsmouth, NH Christmas tree

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Portsmouth, New Hampshire are investigating after they say a man attached a suspicious device to the community’s downtown Christmas tree prior to the Holiday Parade on Saturday.

A citizen approached a police officer in Market Square just before the Holiday Parade began to report that a man had just attached a suspicious looking item to the tree, according to Portsmouth police.

An initial investigation determined the item appeared to be constructed in a way to resemble an explosive device, which caused an increased police response, police say.

The item was ultimately determined to be a hoax, according to police.

Richard Todd Will, 36, was charged with criminal threatening and disorderly conduct.

Police say he was released on personal recognizance.

He is scheduled to appear in the 10th Circuit Portsmouth Court on Jan. 14.

